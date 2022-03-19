Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) will report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shell’s earnings. Shell reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SHEL stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $195.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. Shell has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

