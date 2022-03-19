Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $381.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $444.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $307.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.