Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $11.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.06 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $49.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.08 billion to $50.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $57.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $190.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.