Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Billion

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $11.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.06 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $49.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.08 billion to $50.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $57.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $190.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.