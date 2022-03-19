Zacks: Analysts Expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.28 million and the lowest is $6.60 million. Biodesix reported sales of $28.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year sales of $38.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 million to $38.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.22 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $53.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $22.68.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 271.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

