Zacks: Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $5.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will report $5.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $5.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $31.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $32.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $41.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.20 to $46.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $24.18 on Friday, hitting $1,587.73. The stock had a trading volume of 311,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,219. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,483.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,678.54.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

