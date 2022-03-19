Zacks: Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $13.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $13.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.11. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $11.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $47.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $51.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $46.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $52.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.78. The stock had a trading volume of 158,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $346.49 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

