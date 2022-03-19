Zacks: Analysts Expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 449,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,588. Expensify has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

