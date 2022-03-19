Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 15,088 shares of company stock worth $267,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

