Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. GMS posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. GMS has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

