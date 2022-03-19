Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to announce $10.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $48.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $202.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

