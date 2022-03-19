Zacks: Analysts Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

LICY opened at $9.25 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 73,664 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

