Zacks: Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

