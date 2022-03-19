Zacks: Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.