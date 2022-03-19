Zacks: Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $0.82. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.40. 135,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,278. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

