Zacks: Analysts Expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

BATRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 123,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,176. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.