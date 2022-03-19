Zacks: Analysts Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unifi by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 170,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unifi by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 117,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

