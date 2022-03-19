Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

