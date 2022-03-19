Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $98.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.10 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $386.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $413.33 million, with estimates ranging from $409.99 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSV. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $859.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

