Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.65). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $13.55 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $799,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $118,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
