Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $69.63 on Friday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.