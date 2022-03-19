Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) will report ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.89). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

