Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,951. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,914. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

