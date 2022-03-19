Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of CMPI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $14.98.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
