Zacks: Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

