Zacks: Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
