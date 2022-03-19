Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 83,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,622. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $451.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.