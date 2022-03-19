Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.30). International Seaways reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.34%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

