Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. MasTec also reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $9.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.
MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.