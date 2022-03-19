Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. MasTec also reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $9.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

