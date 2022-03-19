Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

MRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.