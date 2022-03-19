Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

MRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.