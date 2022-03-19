Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to report $21.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.37 million and the lowest is $20.30 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $143.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.48%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

