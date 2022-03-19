Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) to report $16.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 381,522 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMED opened at $5.87 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

