Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.56 Million

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) to announce $115.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.48 million to $116.80 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $97.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

TBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,443,000 after buying an additional 179,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.