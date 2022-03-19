Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) to announce $115.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.48 million to $116.80 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $97.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

TBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,443,000 after buying an additional 179,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

