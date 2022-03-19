Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Workday stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

