ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $650,331.39 and approximately $127.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00426017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075390 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00099500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

