Zebi Token Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $435,819.70 and $3,044.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.41 or 0.07021504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.88 or 1.00146398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,157,167,357 coins and its circulating supply is 964,772,658 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.