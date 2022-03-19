Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.44 or 0.00418486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00078602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00099394 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004186 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007570 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

