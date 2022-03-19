ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Reaches $0.0005

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $77,108.17 and $118,612.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

