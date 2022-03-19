Zeusshield 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,987.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $187,100.22 and approximately $14,987.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00036199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00106892 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.