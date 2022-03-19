ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0171

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $7,455.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

