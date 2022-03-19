Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zogenix stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zogenix by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

