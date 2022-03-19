Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,264 shares of company stock worth $22,516,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

