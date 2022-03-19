Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $116.28 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

