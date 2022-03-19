Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $2.01. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 570,736 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

