-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of Inseego stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 1,138,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,376. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Inseego by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.