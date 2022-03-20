$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,471,000 after buying an additional 835,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,478,000 after buying an additional 261,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,495 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,863,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 1,289,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

