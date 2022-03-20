$0.29 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Cactus reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

WHD stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

