$0.31 EPS Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AAON traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 407,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after purchasing an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

