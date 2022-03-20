$0.42 EPS Expected for TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TPG’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 3,457,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,799. TPG has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

TPG is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across multi-product platform which includes Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. TPG is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG (TPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.