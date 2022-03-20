$0.58 EPS Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

