$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 220,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

