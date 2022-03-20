$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

PGC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. 220,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,820. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $671.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

