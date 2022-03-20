$0.85 EPS Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNMGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

UNM stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unum Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 212,071 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Unum Group by 310.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.