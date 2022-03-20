$0.85 EPS Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

UNM stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unum Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 212,071 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Unum Group by 310.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.